Sensex, Nifty edge higher; markets at 'crucial' juncture, say analysts

Indian markets posted moderate gains today as losses in energy and metal stocks were outweighed by gains in HDFC Bank. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.2% at 11,247.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.3% to 38,067.93. Shares of HDFC Bank rose as much as 2.3% after the top private lender's managing director Aditya Puri said the bank was "back to pre-COVID levels."

The management also added that the bank was seeing a significant recovery in all forms of retail loans and was confident about a significant pick-up in credit growth in the upcoming festival season.

"The Nifty has closed below the 11350 level which indicates that weakness still persists in the system. Until we do not close above this level, the trend remains southwards. If the Nifty gets jittery at the current level, we could possibly go down to 10800. We are at a crucial juncture, hence caution is advised," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

The Nifty metals index fell 2.1%, while the energy sub-index dropped 1.1%, weighed down by a 9% slide in Bharat Petroleum Corp.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as nearly 1% early in the session, after the company said U.S. fund General Atlantic plans to invest ₹3,675 crore.

What analysts said on today's market performance:

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Volumes on the NSE were below recent averages with defensive sectors like Pharma, FMCG and IT doing well while cyclical sectors like Metals, Banks, Realty and Auto underperformed. Traders in India are cutting back on their exposures due to lackluster markets. However no big negative on the horizon means that there may not be a rush to the exit door in the near term."

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“Nifty witnessed significant volatility in the previous week. It tested critical level of 10800 and staged a strong bounce back towards 11250. The broader market sentiment has recovered but not improved significantly and hence we are witnessing lackluster movements. The undertone remains positive but momentum continues to be missing. We expect range bound movement to continue before the market makes a strong directional move."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"We’re just mirroring the global markets so traders should keep a close watch on world indices for further cues. Also, we’re seeing mixed trends within the sector so be extra cautious while selecting the stocks. A decisive breakout above 11,300 in Nifty would pave for the way for a further up move else profit-taking would resume."

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

"Technically, Nifty has immediate resistance at 11300 levels, which is a 50% Retracement Level of its recent down trend as also at a 50 days Simple Moving Average resistance. On the downside, Nifty has immediate support at 11050 level, any breakout or breakdown out of this range could provide a decisive direction to Nifty." (With Agency Inputs)

