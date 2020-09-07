Sensex, Nifty edge higher today. Key levels to watch out for

"After showing weakness on Friday, Nifty shifted into a consolidation mode today. After moving below the multiple supports like uptrend line and 20 day EMA on Friday around 11380-11360 levels, the said area has acted as a key overhead resistance in today's session. The bearish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart is also intact. Hence, any rising attempt from here could encounter selling pressure at the highs. The last week's high of 11794 could be considered as a near term top for the market as of now.