Sensex. Nifty end in green but gains are capped as smallcap stocks lose steam sharply; RIL, Sun Pharma top gainers4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Although, Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in green, the gains were capped due to heavy losses in small-cap stocks. Healthcare stocks outperformed, while auto, capital goods and consumer durables stocks weighed on the mood.
Indian markets broadly witnessed a range-bound performance as the First Citizens Bank's acquisition of failed Silicon Valley Bank calmed the Asian and European counterparts on certain degree on Monday. Although, Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in green, the gains were capped due to heavy losses in small-cap stocks. Healthcare stocks outperformed, while auto, capital goods and consumer durables stocks weighed on the mood. Heavyweight Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma were top gainers.
