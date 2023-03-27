Overall, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said on Nifty, "the trend remains bearish as the benchmark index Nifty continues to stay below the critical moving average. Besides, the bearish crossover of the 21 EMA and the 55 EMA has been boosting the bearish market sentiment. Sell the rally should be the theme for traders as the rallies are getting sold into. On the higher end, sellers may return around 17,250. The current weakness may take the Nifty towards 16,750 over the short term."