Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 4th week. But analysts warn of market fatigue

"Markets continued their volatile movements and ended the day negative, tracking mixed global cues. Global stocks were mixed following record infections in the US, which led to worries of delayed global economic recovery, while Indian markets worried about record cases of infections and increasing localized lockdowns. However, on a weekly basis, the benchmark indices gained around 1.5%. The weekly gains were mainly driven by liquidity and the hope that the virus would be contained soon and businesses back to normal. However, the outlook for the market is volatile as the earnings announcements have begun after a washout quarter for most industries. This uncertainty combined with profit booking happening after the recent rally, means that the volatility is expected to continue in the markets and investors would do well to be cautious and stock specific in this market."