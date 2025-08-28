Sensex, Nifty extend losses to 2nd straight day, investors lose ₹4 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from stock market today

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with significant losses on Thursday, August 28, extending their decline for the second consecutive session amid concerns that the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods could dent the country’s economic growth by up to 1 per cent if they persist for a longer period.

The Sensex closed with a loss of 706 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 80,080.57, while the Nifty 50 settled 211 points, or 0.85 per cent, lower at 24,500.90. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed by 1.09 per cent and 0.96 per cent, respectively.

Investors lost about ₹4 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹445.3 lakh crore from ₹449.4 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall for the second consecutive day? The major reason behind the market fall over the last two days is a 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods. However, market sentiment has been weak since late June due to foreign capital outflow, stretched valuations, and India Inc.'s unimpressive earnings.

"Domestic equities ended lower as pessimism took hold following the implementation of tariffs on Indian goods, dampening investor sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"While the cotton import duty exemption briefly lifted hopes of policy support to counter tariff impacts, triggering a short-lived intraday recovery, investor mood remained fragile, with large caps declining and mid and small caps underperforming amid risk-off sentiment," Nair said.

2. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 36 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index, among which Shriram Finance (down 3.94 per cent), HCL Technologies (down 2.85 per cent), and Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.04 per cent) were at the top.

3. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Titan Company (up 1.06 per cent), Coal India (up 0.68 per cent), and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.65 per cent) were the top gainers.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Consumer Durables (up 0.56 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with losses. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty, IT, and FMCG, all ended with losses of over a per cent.

