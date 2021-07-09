MUMBAI: Indian stock markets fell for the second straight day on Friday, tracking the decline in global peers amid concerns that the spread covid variants could disrupt economic recovery.

At 0930am, the benchmark Sensex was down 0.5% at 52320 points while Nifty fell 0.53% to 15663 points.

Asian shares followed US equities lower in early deals on Friday on growing anxiety that the spread of Covid-19 variants could hamper the global economic recovery.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks tumbled to the lowest since mid-May, with equities retreating from Japan and China to Australia. A key Hong Kong gauge of Chinese stocks fell into bear market.

US contracts slipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pulled back from records overnight. Economically sensitive sectors such as industrials and materials led Wall Street lower.

Analysts were worried that the US Federal Reserve may be heading toward stimulus tapering even as the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus poses a threat to global economic growth.

"There is a sudden bout of negative news for markets. The elusive virus, which is foxing even the World's best epidemiologists, has again become a threat with countries like South Korea and Australia imposing fresh restrictions. Tokyo Olympics closing to spectators is a sentiment negative", said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Global markets indicate that the uptrend is temporarily halted. How deep the downtrend will depend on institutional behaviour and the retail investor response. The latter is a powerful market determining factor now. Without a doubt, the valuations are excessive and there is room for markets to correct significantly. 'Buy on dips' may not prove to be a good strategy now. Profit booking and increasing the cash component in the portfolio are advisable" Vijayakumar added.

Investors are now awaiting consumer price inflation data, due on 12 July. A Bloomberg poll suggests that CPI for Jun will be at 6.61% compared with 6.3% a month ago.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.