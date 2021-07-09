Sensex, Nifty fall amid weak global cues; covid variants seen as key risks

"Global markets indicate that the uptrend is temporarily halted. How deep the downtrend will depend on institutional behaviour and the retail investor response. The latter is a powerful market determining factor now. Without a doubt, the valuations are excessive and there is room for markets to correct significantly. 'Buy on dips' may not prove to be a good strategy now. Profit booking and increasing the cash component in the portfolio are advisable" Vijayakumar added.