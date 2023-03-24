Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 1% each on STT hike, other concerns3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:57 PM IST
The Nifty 50 index closed 0.77 per cent lower or 131.90 points, at 16,945.05, while BSE Sensex fell 398.18 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 57,527.10.
The Indian shares extended losses for the third consecutive week as amid volatility and widespread selling after the government hiked securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options contracts, along with other amendments in Finance Bill 2023.
