Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 1% each on STT hike, other concerns

“The Bank Nifty bears took over the control on the last day of the week and the index ended on a negative note. The index as long as does not surpass the level of 40000 remains ina sell on rise mode. The immediate support on the downside is at 39000 and a breach below this will lead to a sharp decline. The momentum indicator RSI trading in the bearish zone confirms the weakness in the index," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.