Stock market: Sensex, Nifty rebound from lows, trade flat; IT stocks drag. Check LIVE updates1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- Sensex, Nifty opened in the red on Wednesday tracking weak global cues
Sensex, Nifty opened in the red on Wednesday tracking weak global cues after US Federal Reserve’s chief signaled officials were ready to speed up the pace of tightening. IT stocks were key laggards, dragged by HCL Tech, Infosys. Meanwhile, Adani Group stocks continued to gain.
