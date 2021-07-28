MUMBAI: Indian stock markets trended lower on Wednesday amid weak cues from global peers and ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due later today.

At 0935am, the benchmark Sensex was down 0.46% at 52338 points while the Nifty fell 0.41% to slip below the crucial 15700 level.

"The tussle is still on over the next directional move in the index and there’s no clear indication yet. Excessive volatility due to prevailing earnings season and upcoming monthly expiry of derivatives contracts are further adding to the participants’ worries. We reiterate our view to restrict leveraged positions and wait for clarity," said Ajit Mishra, vice president - research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Asian shares were stuck at seven-month lows on Wednesday, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Japan's Nikkei slid 1.01%, Chinese bluechips dropped 1.51%, and Australian shares fell 0.43%. Hong Kong bucked the trend, rising 0.63%, after closing at its lowest level since November the day before as regulatory crackdowns in China roiled stocks in the technology, property and education sectors, leaving international investors bruised.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2% on Tuesday, the S&P 500 shed 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2%. Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index had finished 0.54% lower.

The statement from the Fed policy meeting, and a press conference by Fed chair Jerome Powell are due tonight.

Markets will be watching closely for any hints on inflation, economic growth, interest rates and when the Fed will likely start reducing its purchases of government bonds.

"Markets are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of monthly expiry and 2-day FOMC meet which begins today. Investors will track global cues for further market direction and a whole lot of stock specific action will be seen given the earnings season in progress. Overall, the result season so far has been healthy and is providing support to the market which has shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth projection for FY22 to 9.5% from 12.5% estimated in April, citing a slow recovery in consumer confidence because of the ferocious second wave of the pandemic and a tardy vaccination programme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.