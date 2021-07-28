Sensex, Nifty fall tracking global peers; markets await US Fed policy

"Markets are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of monthly expiry and 2-day FOMC meet which begins today. Investors will track global cues for further market direction and a whole lot of stock specific action will be seen given the earnings season in progress. Overall, the result season so far has been healthy and is providing support to the market which has shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from the advent of a possible third COVID wave and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.