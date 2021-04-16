Sensex, Nifty fight the second covid wave

An additional macro data which was negatively affected in the past week was the rupee that observed depreciation till levels of INR 75.5/USD, which was last seen in June’2020. This depreciation caused the rupee to deteriorate its position from one of the best performing currencies in Asia last quarter to the worst one now. The weakness was also intensified by unwinding of short dollar positions against the rupee. Further, with an aim to retain the 10-Year G-Sec yield within 6%, India’s central bank announced a gigantic Rs. 1 trillion bond purchase plan from the market which will only add to the current liquidity in the system and rising commodity prices too going ahead might lead to a current account deficit from the existing surplus situation.