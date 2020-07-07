Sensex, Nifty gain for 5th day in a row. Where are markets headed from here?

Indian shares ended a volatile session higher, extending gains to the fifth day in a row - the longest winning streak in a month. Gains in IT and financials helped Indian markets outperform peers. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.33% at 10,799.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 187 points to 36,674.52, both closing at four-month peaks.

Including today's close, the indexes have gained around 5% over the last five sessions, and more than 40% from four-year lows hit in March when virus fears had pummelled markets.

Bajaj Finance, the top gainer in Nifty, jumped 7.8% after it said assets under a moratorium offered by the central bank had fallen at June-end. Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd climbed 6.1%, while larger rival ICICI Bank Ltd advanced 3.9%, pushing the Nifty Bank Index 1.9% higher.

Among other stocks, IT firm Infosys Ltd rose 4%.

Here is analysts said on today’s market performance and their near-term outlook:

Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Markets were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dimmed hopes for a global recovery. Government stimulus and hopes for an economic turnaround have so far kept investor sentiment upbeat. Technically, with the Nifty moving up further, the index could rise towards 10887, which corresponds to the 200-day SMA. Weakness could emerge if the support of 10690 is broken."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The Nifty traded in a range today with an upward bias. We went closer to the support level of 10650 by touching an intraday low of 10690 and sprung back to cross 10,800. For the upside momentum to continue we would need to go past 10,850 which should take us to 11000. If we are unable to cross 10850, we might witness a rangebound movement between 10650 and 10850."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Benchmark indices were volatile in trading today, after swinging from losses to end the day flat, with a positive bias. This was in spite of negative global cues, due to renewed uncertainty regarding economic recovery and delay in complete opening up of economies from lockdowns. These uncertainties regarding sustainability of the market rally was visible in the Indian markets also, but were offset by gains in IT and financials Index. Any impact seen on momentum, which has been driving the market along with liquidity, can lead to nervousness in the markets and investors are advised to watch out for the same."

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

"Bulls were in complete control as evident in the breadth of the market with financials leading the charge. A good monsoon also cheered a host of companies in auto parts and farm equipment as a feel good factor returned with more participation seen from investors".

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Global markets, especially the US, are not showing any sign of slowing down despite the rising COVID-19 cases. And in line with others, our markets are also rejoicing this phase. At the top of it, the banking index finally gaining traction as it outdid the benchmark in today’s trade. And, indications are in the favour of steady up move from hereon and that could help the Nifty index to test 10,950 ahead."

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

"Since last several days, Nifty has been trading above 50 day moving average with an upward rising channel formation which suggests a further upside movement. Based on the above technical structure, we expect Nifty resistance at 10850-10900 while downside support comes at 10570."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated