Sensex, Nifty gain for 5th day in a row. Where are markets headed from here?

"Benchmark indices were volatile in trading today, after swinging from losses to end the day flat, with a positive bias. This was in spite of negative global cues, due to renewed uncertainty regarding economic recovery and delay in complete opening up of economies from lockdowns. These uncertainties regarding sustainability of the market rally was visible in the Indian markets also, but were offset by gains in IT and financials Index. Any impact seen on momentum, which has been driving the market along with liquidity, can lead to nervousness in the markets and investors are advised to watch out for the same."