Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday after the RBI slowed down the pace of interest rate hikes. Sensex gained 377.75 points and Nifty rose by 150.20 points

After two-day slide, BSE Sensex gained 377.75 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 60,663.79. The Nifty was up by 150.20 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 17,871.70.

“NIFTY made a strong attempt on Wednesday to move above its consolidation zone and was partially successful in doing so. On the lower time frame (60 mins), prices have witnessed a triangle pattern breakout and have closed above the upper band of the pattern. On the daily scale, the index is trading within the falling channel pattern and is hovering near its 9 & 21 EMA, which is placed at 17,785 & 17, 868 levels respectively. Nifty is still moving within the big budget-day candle from the past five trading sessions," said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

"Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes, for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels," he added.

Among Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Maruti were among the major gainers.

L&T, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

While, thirty-eight of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced while 12 declined. While, Nifty Bank was up by 0.11 per cent to settle at 41,537.65.

“The BANK NIFTY index witnessed a range-bound trading session post the RBI policy outcome. The index faces stiff resistance at 42,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the call side. The index needs to break this level decisively for resuming the uptrend. The undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach with immediate support at the 41,300 level," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged said “Bank Nifty sees lack-lustre movement with creation of short straddles at 41500 both for the weekly and the monthly expiries. The topsy-turvy move in Nifty continues in between its upper end of the range at 18260 and lower end of the range at its 200EMA. Bank Nifty saw the 41500 short straddle being the popular choice for traders today for tomorrow's expiry and short strangles being created with the 41000 PE and 42000 CE strikes. Traders are expecting the Bank Nifty expiry to be in this range tomorrow. On the monthly expiry front as well, traders have positioned themselves in the exact same way by creating short straddles at the 41500 strike and the 41000 and 42000 short strangle. In such see-saw markets, it is advisable to take both your short straddles and strangles with hedges only. One can take advantage of the fact that the put options are far more cheaper than the call side in Bank Nifty for planning their hedges."

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in NSE pack. L&T, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, HeroMoto Corp and Axis Bank were the laggards.

The Reserve Bank of India announced a hike in repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect. In its December monetary policy review, the central bank had raised the key benchmark interest rate by 35 basis points (bps).

RBI puts GDP growth estimates at 6.4% for 2023-24. The central bank estimates retail inflation to trend lower at 6.5% for FY23 from 6.7%, and to ease to5.3% for next fiscal.

“Since there were no surprises in the RBI's MPC meet and the 25 bps rate hike was in line with expectations, investors resorted to buying in IT, banking & other select frontliners. Also, strong US market cues in overnight trades had boosted market sentiment. However, intra-day volatility may continue due to uncertainty in global markets and worries that central banks in key economies may maintain hawkish stance going ahead, which could trigger strong bouts of sideways movement. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts which is broadly positive. However, 17950 could be the next profit booking zone for the bulls. As long as the index is trading above 17750, the uptrend wave will continue. Above the same, the market could move up to 18150. On the flip side, below 17750, the uptrend would be vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,559.96 crore, according to exchange data.