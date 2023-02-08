Sensex, Nifty gains after expected rate hike by RBI, Nifty closes above 17,850
SE Sensex gained 377.75 points or 0.63 per cent to close at 60,663.79. The Nifty was up by 150.20 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 17,871.70.
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday after the RBI slowed down the pace of interest rate hikes. Sensex gained 377.75 points and Nifty rose by 150.20 points
