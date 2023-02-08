Sensex, Nifty gains after expected rate hike by RBI, Nifty closes above 17,850

Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged said “Bank Nifty sees lack-lustre movement with creation of short straddles at 41500 both for the weekly and the monthly expiries. The topsy-turvy move in Nifty continues in between its upper end of the range at 18260 and lower end of the range at its 200EMA. Bank Nifty saw the 41500 short straddle being the popular choice for traders today for tomorrow's expiry and short strangles being created with the 41000 PE and 42000 CE strikes. Traders are expecting the Bank Nifty expiry to be in this range tomorrow. On the monthly expiry front as well, traders have positioned themselves in the exact same way by creating short straddles at the 41500 strike and the 41000 and 42000 short strangle. In such see-saw markets, it is advisable to take both your short straddles and strangles with hedges only. One can take advantage of the fact that the put options are far more cheaper than the call side in Bank Nifty for planning their hedges."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}