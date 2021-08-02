MUMBAI: Indian stocmarkets surged in opening deals on Monday, tracking gains in Asian equities. Better than expected domestic auto sales numbers and earnings for the June quarter also boosted sentiment.

At 0938am, the benchmark Sensex was up 0.61% at 52885, while the Nifty gained 0.62% 15860.

On the Sensex, Titan was the top gainer, up 2%, followed by Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and Reliance Industries. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, PowerGrid and Dr Reddy’s were among the worst hit.

Most Asian stocks rose along with US equity futures Monday as some concerns over China’s regulatory crackdown eased and progress on a US infrastructure spending plan aided sentiment.

Equities in Shanghai, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong clocked significant gains. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed, with a $550 billion infrastructure package getting closer to passage in the Senate this week.

"Domestic equities look to be good as of now. Notably, barring financials, June quarter earnings so far have been encouraging and most companies succeeded to beat consensus estimates, which offered comfort and aided to restrict sharp fall despite selling pressure in global equities," said Binod Modi, head-strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Further, persistent soft monetary policy stance of Federal Reserve along with least possibility of any reversal of monthly bond buying in the near to medium term and recent softening of dollar index augur well for emerging markets including India", Modi added.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy statement on 6 August. Analysts expect the central bank to maintain status quo on key interest rates and will particularly eye commentary on inflation trajectory and growth.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank dropped 6% after the lender reported a loss of Rs630 crore for the June quarter against a net profit of Rs94 crore in the year-ago period .Asset quality also deteriorated, with gross NPA rising to 4.61%, up 46 basis points sequentially and 262 basis year-on-year.

Tejas Networks Ltd hit 5% upper circuit following a huge block deal. Around 8% of equities changed hands in a two block deal, ET Now reported.

Auto stocks gained amid improved sales for July. Ashok Leyland rose 2%, Maruti Suzuki India 1.3%, Tata Motors 1.2%, Eicher Motors 1%, Mahindra & Mahindra 0.6%.

