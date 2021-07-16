Sensex, Nifty hit fresh high at opening

"Market so far has been showing strong resilience even though it faced several headwinds. Q1FY22 earnings season has started off on a strong note and is providing support to the market. Since restrictions this time around were localized and less stringent v/s the lockdown in CY20, the impact in 1QFY22 seems to be contained. We expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccinations picks up and the economy opens up further," Khemka added.