MUMBAI: Indian benchmark equity indices hit fresh record highs at open on Monday but soon erased gains and traded little changed amid mixed cues from global peers.

A continued rose in global crude oil prices also soured investor sentiment.

At open today, Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 53126, while the broader Nifty50 soared to 15915 points, a record. At 0945am, the Sensex was at 52,937.90, up 0.02% while the Nifty was 0.04% higher at 15,866.75

Asian shares started the week on a cautious note on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment, while oil hovered around 2.5 year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 703.17, still near a two-week high of 705.35 made on 16 June. Australian shares slipped 0.3% while South Korea's KOSPI index was slightly higher. Japan's Nikkei was 0.1% weaker.

Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia, while Australia's most populous city of Sydney has gone into a hard lockdown after a cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain ballooned.

Indonesia is battling record high cases while a lockdown in Malaysia is set to be extended. Thailand too announced new restrictions in Bangkok and other provinces.

Oil prices climbed to their highest since October 2018 in early Asian trading on expectations that demand growth will outstrip supply and Opec+ will be cautious in returning more crude to the market from August.

Analysts say high frequency key domestic economic indicators in next couple of days i.e. GST collections, railway freight, e-way bills, auto monthly sales, etc. will be in focus as sharp improvement is expected due to reopening of states’ economy.

