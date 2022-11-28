Sensex, Nifty hit record highs. What next?8 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 02:13 PM IST
- Stock market outlook: In the short term, Dalal Street traders will be looking ahead to US jobs data and Fed chief comments due this week
Indian stock markets today shrugged off China jitters to hit fresh highs with both Sensex and Nifty hitting record levels. Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, rose 3%. The overall sentiment was lifted by a sharp fall in oil prices and expectations of Indian economy continuing to chug along at a decent pace despite global headwinds. At day's highs, the broader Nifty50 index hit a fresh high of 18,611 while Sensex rose to 62,686, up nearly 400 points.