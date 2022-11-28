Sensex, Nifty hit record highs. What next?

"Now with Fed’s commentary on slowing down the pace of rate hike has given boost to the global sentiments which along with strong domestic fundamentals is proving to be a boom for the Indian equities. At the same time, the festive season this year witnessed a buoyant demand – being the first one without any restrictions post two years of covid. The buoyancy in demand is expected to continue with the onset of marriage season. Apart from this the bank credit continues to grow in late teens over last few months and is expected to continue this uptrend with the pickup in capex from H2. India is entering big capex upcycle which would provide leg-up to the overall economy," he said.