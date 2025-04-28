Sensex, Nifty jump over 1%; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

An across-the-board buying spree lifted the Indian stock market on Monday, April 28, helping the benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — snap their two-day losing streak and end with solid gains of over one percent each.

The Sensex jumped 1,006 points, or 1.27 per cent, to close at 80,218.37, while the Nifty 50 ended the day with a solid gain of 289 points, or 1.20 per cent, at 24,328.50.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 1.34 per cent and 0.39 per cent higher, respectively.

Investors' wealth swelled by more than ₹4 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹426 lakh crore from ₹421.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights Let's take a look at 10 key highlights of the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Despite prevailing tension between India and Pakistan, the domestic market rallied on hopes that India would avoid a hyper-aggressive, retaliatory, war-like response.

Easing trade war tensions between the US and China is also a key positive for the markets globally. Foreign capital inflow, healthy buying in Reliance and banking heavyweights, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI, also supported the market to end with significant gains.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today As many as 39 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index today, among which Reliance Industries (up 5.07 per cent), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.07 per cent) and JSW Steel (up 2.91 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Shriram Finance (down 5.13 per cent), Eternal (down 0.92 per cent) and UltraTech Cement (down 0.89 per cent) ended as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indies today Barring Nifty IT, which declined 0.22 per cent, all major sectoral indices ended higher, with Nifty Oil & Gas (up 3.18 per cent), PSU Bank (2.44 per cent), Healthcare (up 2.07 per cent) and Pharma (up 1.98 per cent) jumping 2-3 per cent.

Nifty Auto (up 1.63 per cent), Metal (up 1.40 per cent), Realty (up 1.41 per cent) and Private Bank (up 1.40 per cent) also clocked healthy gains.

Nifty Bank jumped 1.41 per cent, while the Financial Services index rose 0.98 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (36.8 crore shares), GTL Infrastructure (9.3 crore shares) and RBL Bank (8.5 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

7. Four stocks crashed 10% Shares of Tejas Networks, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, SML Isuzu and Avantel crashed 10 per cent on the NSE.

8. 88 stocks hit lower circuit, 67 jump to higher circuit on NSE SML Isuzu, V2 Retail and Housing Development and Infrastructure were among the 88 stocks that hit their lower circuits on the NSE during the session.

On the other hand, 67 stocks, including Vakrangee, Orchid Pharma and Sanco Industries, hit their upper circuits on the NSE.

9. Advance-decline ratio Some 1,532 stocks advanced while as many as 1,375 declined and 85 remained unchanged on the NSE.

10. 75 stocks hit 52-week highs; 50 stocks touch 52-week low on BSE UltraTech Cement, Anupam Rasayan India, Choice International, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Paradeep Phosphates were among the 75 stocks that jumped to their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

On the flip side, 50 stocks, including Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Ramkrishna Forgings, Growington Ventures India, Lasa Supergenerics, Shyam Telecom, Uma Exports and Teamo Productions HQ, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.