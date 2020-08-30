Sensex, Nifty: Key things to watch out for next week

Apart from global market cues, domestic equity markets in the coming week will influenced by economic data and monthly auto sales numbers, say analysts. This week Indian markets posted strong gains with both BSE Sensex and Nifty rising 2% each, supported by robust global sentiments and steady flow of FII money.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the infrastructure output data for July and the GDP number for the April-June quarter on Monday. PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors are also due.

"Next week, participants will be closely eyeing the auto sales number and GDP data for cues on how the economy is progressing. Besides, AGR case developments, monsoon progress and news updates related to COVID-19 would also be on their radar," said said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Many analysts hold positive bias for the week. "Rollover data and the FIIs positions indicate bullishness and hence, traders are advised to trade with a positive bias and look for stock/sector specific buying opportunities from a near term perspective. If the index breaks the 11500 mark, then one should reassess the data and trade accordingly," said Ruchit Jain, senior analyst for technical and derivatives at Angel Broking.

Given the sharp movement in the equity markets, the possibility of some profit booking cannot be ruled out as the markets reopen after the weekend, says Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management. "Having said that the markets are likely to remain well supported over the near term on the back of plush liquidity and the gradually improving business lead indicators."

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said the banking index has regained strength after months of underperformance and "we do not see this fading anytime soon."

"It may take a pause after the sharp rise but the bias would remain on the positive side and that in turn would help the benchmark index to hold at the higher levels and even inch higher," he added.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities, says: "Currently, markets seem to be in a position where it will be highly unlikely that any major movement will take place at the index level, however stock and sector specific rotations will be at an all-time high. Traders are advised to ride the rally and investors are recommended to stay put in equities and deploy surplus liquidity only when market corrects sharply."

