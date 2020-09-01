Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points; bank stocks gains

Currency check

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1938. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.86 per dollar, while Sterling was trading at $1.3364, down 0.04%.

Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for an extended period kept the dollar soft, marking a fourth straight month of declines, its longest losing streak since 2017.