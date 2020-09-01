Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points; bank stocks gains

Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points; bank stocks gains2 min read . 09:29 AM IST
- Indian equities opened flat in volatile trade, but soon gained ground with Sensex up 200 points
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Sensex, Nifty were flat amid choppy trade. Indusind Bank and Asian Paints were the best gainers, while ONGC and Axis Bank were biggest laggards.
Benchmark indices were in the green in pre-open trade with Sensex up 100 points.
The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1938. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.86 per dollar, while Sterling was trading at $1.3364, down 0.04%.
Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for an extended period kept the dollar soft, marking a fourth straight month of declines, its longest losing streak since 2017.
Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,628.29, shedding 839.02 points or 2.13%, The Nifty closed at 11,387.50, losing 260.10 points or 2.23%.
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and auto companies will be in focus today.
Asian stocks weakened on Tuesday following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period.
Australia's ASX slipped 1%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.22%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.38%.
Stocks closed mostly lower in the US on Monday as the market gave back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended in the red, while the Nasdaq rose. The S&P gained more than 7% for the month to notch its best August since 1986 in what is traditionally a softer month for stock performance.
