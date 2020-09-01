Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points; bank stocks gains

Nifty up 0.5% All sectoral indices in the green View Full Image

BSE MidCap

Markets at open Sensex, Nifty were flat amid choppy trade. Indusind Bank and Asian Paints were the best gainers, while ONGC and Axis Bank were biggest laggards.

Markets at pre-open Benchmark indices were in the green in pre-open trade with Sensex up 100 points.

Currency check The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1938. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.86 per dollar, while Sterling was trading at $1.3364, down 0.04%. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for an extended period kept the dollar soft, marking a fourth straight month of declines, its longest losing streak since 2017.

Indian markets may be volatile, new margin norms likely to hit volumes Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,628.29, shedding 839.02 points or 2.13%, The Nifty closed at 11,387.50, losing 260.10 points or 2.23%.

Asia markets weak Asian stocks weakened on Tuesday following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period. Australia's ASX slipped 1%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.22%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.38%.