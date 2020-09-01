Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
The Sensex plunged 800 points on Monday.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points; bank stocks gains

2 min read . 09:29 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Indian equities opened flat in volatile trade, but soon gained ground with Sensex up 200 points

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

01 Sep 2020, 09:29 AM IST Nifty up 0.5%

All sectoral indices in the green

View Full Image
01 Sep 2020, 09:28 AM IST BSE MidCap

View Full Image
01 Sep 2020, 09:20 AM IST Markets at open

Sensex, Nifty were flat amid choppy trade. Indusind Bank and Asian Paints were the best gainers, while ONGC and Axis Bank were biggest laggards.

View Full Image
01 Sep 2020, 09:05 AM IST Markets at pre-open

Benchmark indices were in the green in pre-open trade with Sensex up 100 points.

View Full Image
01 Sep 2020, 08:41 AM IST Currency check

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1938. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.86 per dollar, while Sterling was trading at $1.3364, down 0.04%.

Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for an extended period kept the dollar soft, marking a fourth straight month of declines, its longest losing streak since 2017.

01 Sep 2020, 08:32 AM IST Indian markets may be volatile, new margin norms likely to hit volumes

Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,628.29, shedding 839.02 points or 2.13%, The Nifty closed at 11,387.50, losing 260.10 points or 2.23%.

01 Sep 2020, 08:22 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Telecom and auto companies

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and auto companies will be in focus today.

01 Sep 2020, 08:19 AM IST Asia markets weak

Asian stocks weakened on Tuesday following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period.

Australia's ASX slipped 1%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.22%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.38%.

01 Sep 2020, 08:14 AM IST Wall Street on Monday

Stocks closed mostly lower in the US on Monday as the market gave back some of its recent gains following a five-week winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended in the red, while the Nasdaq rose. The S&P gained more than 7% for the month to notch its best August since 1986 in what is traditionally a softer month for stock performance.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated