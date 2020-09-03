Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat at pre-open

Twitter confirms account of PM Modi's personal website hacked

Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.