Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat at pre-open

MFs can now side pocket all restructured debt till 31 Dec The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed mutual funds to side pocket debt in cases where borrowers have approached the Asset Management Company (AMC) for debt restructuring. Earlier, SEBI rules only permitted debt downgraded below investment grade (rating below BBB-) or defaulted debt to be restructured.

Twitter confirms account of PM Modi's personal website hacked Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency. Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account. "We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Currency check The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies for the second straight day from lows of more than two years, while the euro pulled back from the key $1.20 level reached in the prior session. The dollar index rose 0.454%, with the euro down 0.02% to $1.1851. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 106.22 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.335, down 0.01% on the day.

Indian markets may consolidate Indian stock markets are likely to extend consolidation on global support. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,086.03, adding 185.23 points or 0.48%. The Nifty closed at 11,535, up 64.75 points 0.56%.

Asian indices gains Asian equities were higher on Thursday tracking gains on Wall Street amid stronger US economic data. Australia ASX rose 0.8%, Shanghai SE Composite gained 0.3%, Hang Seng was up 0.3%, and Nikkei surged 1.3%.