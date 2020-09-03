Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat at pre-open

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat at pre-open2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
- Sensex and Nifty were flat in pre-opening session
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed mutual funds to side pocket debt in cases where borrowers have approached the Asset Management Company (AMC) for debt restructuring.
Earlier, SEBI rules only permitted debt downgraded below investment grade (rating below BBB-) or defaulted debt to be restructured.
Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.
Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account.
"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies for the second straight day from lows of more than two years, while the euro pulled back from the key $1.20 level reached in the prior session.
The dollar index rose 0.454%, with the euro down 0.02% to $1.1851.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 106.22 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.335, down 0.01% on the day.
Indian stock markets are likely to extend consolidation on global support. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,086.03, adding 185.23 points or 0.48%. The Nifty closed at 11,535, up 64.75 points 0.56%.
Indusind Bank; Coal India; IL&FS are among top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday.
Essar Shipping, MSTC, Page Industries, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will detail their earnings today.
Asian equities were higher on Thursday tracking gains on Wall Street amid stronger US economic data.
Australia ASX rose 0.8%, Shanghai SE Composite gained 0.3%, Hang Seng was up 0.3%, and Nikkei surged 1.3%.
