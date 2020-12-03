Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher in pre-opening session

RIL tops Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, IOC at second spot

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd topped the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, Fortune India announced on Wednesday.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, bagged the second spot, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at the third, it said.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India was in the fourth position, while India's second-biggest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) took the fifth spot.

The list was published by Fortune India, which is part of the Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.