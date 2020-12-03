Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher in pre-opening session

Stocks to Watch Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Ceat, DHFL, Reliance Capital and M&M are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)

Market pre-opening Indian stocks trade higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:06am , Sensex was at 44,911.12, up 293.08 points or 0.66%, while Nifty advanced 106.95 points or 0.82% at 13,220.70.

RIL tops Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, IOC at second spot Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd topped the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, Fortune India announced on Wednesday. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, bagged the second spot, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at the third, it said. The country's largest lender State Bank of India was in the fourth position, while India's second-biggest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) took the fifth spot. The list was published by Fortune India, which is part of the Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Market at close on Wednesday The BSE Sensex slipped from record highs to end marginally lower on Wednesday while the Nifty edged up to a fresh closing record amid profit-booking in financial stocks and muted global cues. After touching a low of 44,169.97 during the session, the 30-share Sensex pared most losses to finish at 44,618.04, down 37.40 points or 0.08%. The broader NSE Nifty edged higher by 4.70 points or 0.04 per cent to end at its fresh closing record of 13,113.75. Banking and finance stocks bore the brunt of profit selling ahead of the RBI policy announcement this week. Kotak Bank was the top loser among Sensex stocks, dropping by 3.28%.

Asian shares mixed Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after a choppy day of Wall Street trade, while the US dollar languished near 2-1/2 year lows on growing optimism of a coronavirus vaccine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan were barely changed following two straight days of gains. Japan's Nikkei was a little changed. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3%. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 0.55%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advance 0.3%. Australia's ASX 200 climbed 0.4%. Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.3%.