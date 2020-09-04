Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open 1.5% lower on global cues; RIL in focus
Indian markets closed flat on Thursday.
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open 1.5% lower on global cues; RIL in focus

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 09:17 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Benchmark indices slip 1.5% at open mirroring losses in global markets

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

04 Sep 2020, 09:05:20 AM IST

Markets slip at pre-open

Sensex slips 470 points at pre-open, while Nifty slips 125 points at pre-open.

04 Sep 2020, 08:47:58 AM IST

Silver Lake in talks to buy stake in Reliance Retail: Report

Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The investment, which would value Reliance Retail at about $57 billion, comes as the company is aiming to sell about 10% in new shares, the report added.

04 Sep 2020, 08:40:36 AM IST

Sell-off likely in Indian markets

Indian markets are likely see a sell-off on Friday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE ended at 38,990.94, losing 95.09 points or 0.24%. The 50-share index Nifty was down 7.55 points or 0.07% to close at 11,527.45. (Full report)

04 Sep 2020, 08:28:38 AM IST

Asia indices slip

Asian markets fell on Friday tracking Wall Street which saw its worst day since June. Japan's Nikkei shed 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled nearly 2%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 2.6%, while Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.2%.

04 Sep 2020, 08:12:06 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Banks, RIL, Vodafone Idea, Infosys

Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Friday: Banks and financial, RIL, Vodafone, Infosys

Among companies that will detail earnings today are: Nalco, Future Retail, Jubilant Life Sciences and Repco Home Finance.

04 Sep 2020, 08:06:17 AM IST

US markets tumble

Benchmark indices on the Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day declines since June as investors dumped technology stocks, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.8% lower, S&P 500 slipped 3.5% and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5%.

