Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open 1.5% lower on global cues; RIL in focus
- Benchmark indices slip 1.5% at open mirroring losses in global markets
Markets slip at pre-open
Sensex slips 470 points at pre-open, while Nifty slips 125 points at pre-open.
Silver Lake in talks to buy stake in Reliance Retail: Report
Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The investment, which would value Reliance Retail at about $57 billion, comes as the company is aiming to sell about 10% in new shares, the report added.
Sell-off likely in Indian markets
Indian markets are likely see a sell-off on Friday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE ended at 38,990.94, losing 95.09 points or 0.24%. The 50-share index Nifty was down 7.55 points or 0.07% to close at 11,527.45. (Full report)
Asia indices slip
Asian markets fell on Friday tracking Wall Street which saw its worst day since June. Japan's Nikkei shed 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled nearly 2%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 2.6%, while Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.2%.
Stocks to Watch: Banks, RIL, Vodafone Idea, Infosys
Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Friday: Banks and financial, RIL, Vodafone, Infosys
Among companies that will detail earnings today are: Nalco, Future Retail, Jubilant Life Sciences and Repco Home Finance.
US markets tumble
Benchmark indices on the Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day declines since June as investors dumped technology stocks, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.8% lower, S&P 500 slipped 3.5% and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5%.
