Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher at open; SpiceJet up 9%

Market opening

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a cautious note on Friday ahead of the RBI credit policy announcement. Sensex opened at 44,665.91, up 33.26 points or 0.07%, while Nifty climbed 43.50 points or 0.33% at 13,177.40.

Bharti Airtel, up nearly 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Ultratech Cement, ONGC, Maruti and Tata Steel. Infosys, HDFC, TechM, Kotak Bank and RIL were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 opened in the green.

View Full Image