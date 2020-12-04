Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher at open; SpiceJet up 9%

SpiceJet jumps over 9%, IndiGo up 2.3% Airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, up from the existing 70%, in a further relaxation of restrictions in the sector hammered by the covid-19 pandemic. (Full report)

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a cautious note on Friday ahead of the RBI credit policy announcement. Sensex opened at 44,665.91, up 33.26 points or 0.07%, while Nifty climbed 43.50 points or 0.33% at 13,177.40. Bharti Airtel, up nearly 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Ultratech Cement, ONGC, Maruti and Tata Steel. Infosys, HDFC, TechM, Kotak Bank and RIL were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:03am, Sensex was at 44,710.39, up 77.74 points or 0.17%, while Nifty advanced 26 points or 0.2% at 13,159.90.

Stocks to Watch HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Ultratech Cement and NMDC are aming the top stocks that may be in focus on Friday. (Full report)

Market at close on Thursday After opening on a firm footing, Indian benchmark share indices fell from record highs and settled on a flat note. Sensex declined about 335 points from day's high and closed at 44,632.65, up 14.61 points or 0.03%. Nifty ended 20.15 points or 0.15% higher 13,133.90.

Asian shares up for modest gains Investors in Asia geared up for modest stock gains on Friday as US legislators wrangled over a fiscal stimulus and negotiations over a Brexit trade deal continued. A $908 billion US coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in US Congress on Thursday, buoying US markets. Australia's ASX200 advanced 0.46%. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1.63%. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 0.37%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed. Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.36%.