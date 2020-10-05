Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; Indusind Bank, TCS biggest gainers

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; Indusind Bank, TCS biggest gainers2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
- Sensex tops 39,000 and Nifty reclaims 11,500 at open tracking positive Asian markets. Nifty Bank up 2%
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Sensex and Nifty opened higher today. While Sensex opend 258 points higher at 38955, Nifty opened up 73 points at 11490.
US President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.
Hours earlier, Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.
Markets are likely to be steady on Monday. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,067.93, adding 94.71 points or 0.25%. The Nifty was at 11,226.50, up by only 4.10 points or 0.04%.
RIL, Vedanta, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC, banks and financial services are likely to be eyed today. (Full report)
Stock markets worldwide rose on Monday on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day, easing some of the political uncertainty that shook global bourses in the previous session.
Australian stocks jumped 2.37% for the biggest daily gain in almost two weeks. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.39%. China's financial markets are closed for a public holiday.
US markets ended lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37% to 27,714.89, the S&P 500 lost 0.83% to 3,352.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2% to 11,100.33.
