Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; Indusind Bank, TCS biggest gainers

BSE Midcap View Full Image

Nifty Bank up 2% View Full Image

Markets at open Sensex and Nifty opened higher today. While Sensex opend 258 points higher at 38955, Nifty opened up 73 points at 11490. View Full Image

Sensex at pre-open View Full Image

Trump greets supporters US President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans. Hours earlier, Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Indian markets seen steady Markets are likely to be steady on Monday. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,067.93, adding 94.71 points or 0.25%. The Nifty was at 11,226.50, up by only 4.10 points or 0.04%.

Asian shares up Stock markets worldwide rose on Monday on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day, easing some of the political uncertainty that shook global bourses in the previous session. Australian stocks jumped 2.37% for the biggest daily gain in almost two weeks. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.39%. China's financial markets are closed for a public holiday.