Market LIVE: Sensex opens 500 pts higher, Nifty tops 12,000; RIL, Infosys lead. Updated: 05 Nov 2020, 09:21 AM IST
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Market opening
Indian benchmark shares indices opened higher on Thursday tracking strong global peers. Sensex opened at 40,616.14, up 355.01 or 0.88%, while Nifty climbed 153.90 points or 1.29% at 12,062.40.
SBI, opening over 3% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, RIL, M&M, Tata Steel and Infosys. All Sensex shares opened in the green.
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:08am, Sensex was at 41,111.35, up 495.21 points or 1.22%, while Nifty added 153.90 points or 1.29% at 12,062.40.
Market at close on Wednesday
Equity indices ticked higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, largely in tandem with global markets as investors awaited the outcome of the tightly-contested US presidential election.
After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 355.01 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 40,616.14.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 95 points or 0.80% to 11,908.50.
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Asian share markets firmed on Thursday while bonds held big gains as investors awaited a clear result from the US election, with the likely prospect of policy gridlock seemingly warmly welcomed by Wall Street overnight.
Japan's Nikkei was up 1%.
China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 2.4%.
Australia's AXS 200 added 1%.
South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1.5%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty gained 1.4%.
US stocks rally
US stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367.63 points, or 1.34%, to 27,847.66, the S&P 500 gained 74.28 points, or 2.20%, to 3,443.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 430.21 points, or 3.85%, to 11,590.78.
