Market LIVE: Sensex opens 500 pts higher, Nifty tops 12,000; RIL, Infosys lead

Market opening

Indian benchmark shares indices opened higher on Thursday tracking strong global peers. Sensex opened at 40,616.14, up 355.01 or 0.88%, while Nifty climbed 153.90 points or 1.29% at 12,062.40.

SBI, opening over 3% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, RIL, M&M, Tata Steel and Infosys. All Sensex shares opened in the green.

