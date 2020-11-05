Market LIVE: Sensex opens 500 pts higher, Nifty tops 12,000; RIL, Infosys lead

Market opening Indian benchmark shares indices opened higher on Thursday tracking strong global peers. Sensex opened at 40,616.14, up 355.01 or 0.88%, while Nifty climbed 153.90 points or 1.29% at 12,062.40. SBI, opening over 3% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, RIL, M&M, Tata Steel and Infosys. All Sensex shares opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:08am, Sensex was at 41,111.35, up 495.21 points or 1.22%, while Nifty added 153.90 points or 1.29% at 12,062.40.

Market at close on Wednesday Equity indices ticked higher for the third straight session on Wednesday, largely in tandem with global markets as investors awaited the outcome of the tightly-contested US presidential election. After a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 355.01 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 40,616.14. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 95 points or 0.80% to 11,908.50.

Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets Asian share markets firmed on Thursday while bonds held big gains as investors awaited a clear result from the US election, with the likely prospect of policy gridlock seemingly warmly welcomed by Wall Street overnight. Japan's Nikkei was up 1%. China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 2.4%. Australia's AXS 200 added 1%. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1.5%. Singapore's SGX Nifty gained 1.4%.