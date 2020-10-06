Market LIVE: Trends in SGX Nifty suggest positive start for Indian indices

Government appoints three external members to RBI’s MPC The central government has appointed three external members to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India after the four-year tenure of the earlier nominees ended in September. Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma, and Shashanka Bhide, will be the three government nominees joining the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governor Michael Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar in the MPC that decides policy rate required to achieve the inflation target.

Indian markets to open higher Indian share indices may continue to edge higher on Tuesday following gains in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, The BSE Sensex closed at 38,973.70, up 276.65 points or 0.71%. The Nifty was at 11,503.36, up 86.40 points or 0.76%.

Asia stocks rally Asia's stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, cautiously adding to gains made with an improvement in both US President Donald Trump's health and prospects for a US stimulus package. Japan’s Nikkei and Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% each, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4%, and Taiwan's TSEC 50 Index surged 1.2% in early trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 though fell 0.1%.



Trump returns to White House President Donald Trump returned to the White House late Monday after being treated for Covid-19 for three days at the hospital, and removed his mask to pose for photos on a balcony before walking into the residence. Trump didn’t speak to reporters at the White House and only said “thank you very much" to those gathered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before boarding the presidential helicopter.