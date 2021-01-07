Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; IT, pharma stocks under pressure

Telcos ask Centre for clear roadmap on roll-out of 5G

India’s telecom operators on Wednesday pressed the government to decide when it plans to auction fifth-generation (5G) spectrum so that they have clarity on when to start field trials to test the technology and roll out services.

In a meeting with telecom department officials to discuss the 5G roadmap, the telcos sought globally harmonized bands to be identified for 5G services in the country to enhance interoperability between networks. (Full report)