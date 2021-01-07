Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; IT, pharma stocks under pressure

Telcos ask Centre for clear roadmap on roll-out of 5G India’s telecom operators on Wednesday pressed the government to decide when it plans to auction fifth-generation (5G) spectrum so that they have clarity on when to start field trials to test the technology and roll out services. In a meeting with telecom department officials to discuss the 5G roadmap, the telcos sought globally harmonized bands to be identified for 5G services in the country to enhance interoperability between networks. (Full report)

Franklin MF's six schemes under winding up receive ₹13,120 crore till Dec 31 It has been a little over eight months since the orderly winding up of the six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has started. The Supreme Court on December 3, 2020 issued an interim order allowing the Trustee of Franklin Templeton to seek consent of the unitholders for the winding up of the six schemes. Supreme court in its interim order on December 9, 2020, had directed SEBI to appoint an observer to oversee the voting exercise and the electronic unitholder meet. The unitholders consent vote took place from December 26 to December 28, 2020 followed by the Unitholders meet via video conference on December 29, 2020. (Full report)

ICICI Securities' top five mid cap stock picks The mid cap index has resolved out of bear phase as it logged a resolute breakout from the three years falling trend line, indicating resumption of major up trend. ICICI Securities believe that broader market would relatively outperform the benchmark, going ahead. The brokerage has created a medium term portfolio of hand picked five mid cap stocks after rigorous research. "The essence of attractive technical set up backed by robust fundamentals can offer handsome returns in a trending market," says ICICI Securities. (Full report)

IDFC First Bank hikes interest rate on savings balances below 1 lakh to 7% From 1 January, IDFC First Bank has increased the interest rate on savings account balances up to ₹1 lakh to 7%. The interest rate was 6% earlier. The rate compares favourably with the 3-4% on offer in major private sector banks. IDFC First Bank is a scheduled commercial bank with a market cap of around ₹22,500 crore and a network of around 260 branches. It received a banking license in 2015 and listed on the stock exchanges that year. Savings account balances above ₹1 lakh will continue to earn 7%, as before. (Full report)

Lupin down 0.2% Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim oral suspension used to treat bacterial infections.

TCS falls 1.4% Tata Sons tendered shares worth ₹9,997 crore of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the IT major's ₹16,000 crore-buyback offer that concluded recently. The single largest shareholder of TCS, Tata Sons tendered more than 3.33 crore shares during the offer, according to a regulatory filing.

Rupee update Rupee opens on flat note, rises 2 paise to 73.09 against US dollar in early trade.

Market outlook "14250 continues to remain a resistance area for the Nifty. If we are able to sustain above that level, our next target should be 14350-14400. A good support currently lies at 13800 so dips or intra day corrections can be utilised to enter the markets for higher targets. Strict stops should be in place as markets can get volatile during corrective moves," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Maruti Suzuki up nearly 1% The country's largest carmaker’s total production in December 2020 increased 33.78% to 1,55,127 units. Maruti Suzuki India had produced a total 1,15,949 units in the same month of 2019. Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,53,475 units last month as compared with 1,14,962 units in December 2019, a growth of 33.5%.

IT, pharma stocks under pressure View Full Image NSE Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Thursday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 48,524.36, up 350.30 points or 0.72%, while Nifty opened 107.5 points or 0.75% higher at 14,253.75. Axis Bank, up over 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T and ONGC. Titan, TCS and HUL were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the green at open. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 48,405.09, up 231.03 points or 0.48%, while Nifty added 83.60 points or 0.6% at 14,229.85.

Markets at close on Wednesday Snapping its 10-session rising streak, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 264 points on Wednesday as investors booked profits in Reliance Industries as well as IT, finance and FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues. However, a recovering rupee and sustained foreign fund inflows restricted the fall, traders said. After touching its record intra-day high of 48,616.66 in early trade, the 30-share BSE index pared all gains to end 263.72 points or 0.54% lower at 48,174.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 53.25 points or 0.38% to 14,146.25. It touched a record peak of 14,244.15 during the day.

Asian shares track Wall Street rally Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.1% to 27,715.94 while the Nikkei 226 index in Tokyo gained 1.6% to 27,486.39. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.5% to 3,012.23 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 1.5% to 6,709.10. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.77% to 14,283.