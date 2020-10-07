Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty tops 11700; RIL, Titan chart toppers

Rupee opens lower The Indian rupee opened at 73.52 per US dollar on Wednesday against its close of 73.45 per dollar on Tuesday

Titan shines Titan said it returned to normalcy on the business front with recovery rate of 98%. September sales were "decent" with recovery rate in metros improving gradually. It sold raw gold of ₹390 crore. View Full Image

Gold prices fall sharply Gold prices in India fell for the second day, tracking a decline in global rates after US President Donald Trump suspended stimulus talks with Democrats. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.9% at ₹50,088 per 10 gram while silver futures fell 1.5% to ₹59,658.

Bajaj Finance down The non-banking finance company said it added 3.6 million new loans during the September quarter. That is not even half of what it could add in the year ago period. Asset under management growth was a measly 1.3% year-on-year

Tatas eye options on AirAsia’s exit Tata Sons Ltd is considering various options on the future of its airline venture AirAsia India against the backdrop of its Malaysian partner planning to exit it, two people in the know told Mint. This comes at a time when the Tatas are facing the uphill task of gathering funds to buy out the 18.4% stake that Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns in the Tata group holding firm.

Trump calls off aid talks, says Biden 'turned his back' on Americans U.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a pandemic.

Indian markets seen under pressure Markets are likely to be under pressure on Wednesday following global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,574.57, adding 600.87 points or 1.54%. The Nifty was at 11,662.40, climbing 159.05 points or 1.38%.

Asia mixed Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, weighed by a weaker Wall Street finish after US President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package with a tweet. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2%, Hang Seng was up 0.8% and Australia's ASX gained 0.90%.