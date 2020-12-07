Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs at open; Pfizer gains 2%

Reliance Communications up 10%

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing.

The resolution plan was approved by 100% votes of the committee of creditors.

Reliance Communications' telecom infrastructure arm Reliance Infratel has around 43,000 towers and 1,72,000 route kilometres of fiber. Lenders are expected to get around ₹4,400 crore from the resolution process, sources had earlier said.