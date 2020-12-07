Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs at open; Pfizer gains 2%

Reliance Communications up 10% The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing. The resolution plan was approved by 100% votes of the committee of creditors. Reliance Communications' telecom infrastructure arm Reliance Infratel has around 43,000 towers and 1,72,000 route kilometres of fiber. Lenders are expected to get around ₹4,400 crore from the resolution process, sources had earlier said.

DBS Bank India gets ₹2,500 cr capital support from parent for LVB merger DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) on Friday said it has received capital infusion of ₹2,500 crore from DBS Bank Limited, Singapore to support its amalgamation with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). The scheme of amalgamation came into effect on November 27, 2020. DBIL said it is well-capitalised, and its capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remains above regulatory requirements after the amalgamation. "The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB's depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty," it said in a release.

ONGC up over 2% ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.

RIL up 0.3% The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a resolution plan for Reliance Infratel submitted by a group entity of Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing. "... the resolution plan submitted by Infrastructure Projects - a division of Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, for the resolution of Reliance Infratel Limited, under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, has been approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal... Mumbai bench vide its Order dated December 3, 2020," RIL said in a late evening filing on Friday.

Pfizer up nearly 2% US-based Pfizer is the first company to approach the Drug Controller General of India to seek an emergency use authorisation for its messenger RNA vaccine. The vaccine had shown robust efficacy data against covid-19 in a recently concluded US trial.

Most sectoral indices on NSE in the green View Full Image

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a cautious note on Monday amid weak cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 45,099.92, up 20.37 points or 0.05%, while Nifty advanced 6.30 points or 0.05% at 13,264.85. ONGC, up over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Bharti AIrtel, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC. HDFC Bank, Nestle India, TechM and Asian Paints were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares 22 were in the green at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 45,187.37, up 0.24% or 107.82 points, while Nifty advanced 17.65 points or 0.13% at 13,276.20.

Stocks to Watch Pfizer, RIL, ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Chemicals are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)

Market at close on Friday Equity benchmarks rallied to record highs on Friday after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance and revised upwards the growth forecast for this fiscal. Breaching the 45,000-mark for the first time, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 446.90 points or 1% to finish at 45,079.55. Intra-day, it touched a lifetime peak of 45,148.28. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched a new high of 13,280.05 during the session, before finishing 124.65 points or 0.95% higher at 13,258.55 -- its record closing high.

Stock Rally Stalls in Asia A global equity rally showed signs of stalling Monday against renewed US-China tensions and surging coronavirus cases. Asian shares traded mixed with SGX Nifty underperforming.

Japan’s Topix index slid 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.12%, while China's Shanghai Composite declined nearly 1%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%. Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.5%.