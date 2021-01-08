Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty resume upward march; TCS set to begin earnings season

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty resume upward march; TCS set to begin earnings season3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 10:54 AM IST Devansh Sharma
- Indian shares opened higher on Friday, boosted by financial and IT services stocks, as focus shifted to third-quarter earnings with IT major Tata Consultancy Services reporting its results later in the day.
Biocon Ltd up 2.4%
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has approved a primary equity investment by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest ₹555 Crore for a 1.80% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of $4.17 billion, Biocon said in a statement.
Rupee update
Rupee drops 7 paise to trade at 73.38 against US dollar in opening deals.
Market outlook
"The index faces resistance at the 14250 level. If we can consistently trade above that price point we should target 14350-14400 as the next target. The market has a good support at the 13900-13950 zone," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
TCS opens nearly 2% higher
The IT firm will announce its earnings for the quarter ended 31 December today. Tata Consultancy Services is expected to sustain the revenue momentum in Q3FY20 following an uptick in business activities. (Full report)
Phoenix mills up over 5%
The leading retail mall developer has seen sustained recovery in the consumption at its malls since reopening.
Consumption across its retail portfolio came in at ₹13.7 billion in Q3 FY21, up 192% sequentially.
Consumption in December 2020 was steady at approximately ₹5 billion, at the same level as November 2020 and at 70% of December 2019.
All sectoral indices in the green
Market opening
Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Friday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 48,464.91, up 371.59 points or 0.77%, while Nifty climbed 121.05 points or 0.86% to open at 14,258.40.
TCS, up nearly 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank. HDFC Ltd was the only laggard in the 30-share barometer.
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:02am, Sensex was at 48,400.74, up 307.42 points or 0.64%, while SGX Nifty advanced 172.70 points or 1.22% at 14,310.
Stocks to Watch
TCS, Biocon, Tata Power, Union Bank, DHFL and HCL Tech are among top ten stocks that may be in focus in today's trade. (Full report)
Market at close on Thursday
Equity indices Sensex and Nifty nursed losses for the second straight session on Thursday, dragged by IT, banks and consumption stocks, despite a firm trend in global markets.
A sharp drop in the rupee and reversal in foreign fund inflows also weighed on the bourses, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 80.74 points or 0.17% lower at 48,093.32. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 8.90 points or 0.06% to 14,137.35.
Asian stocks follow US higher
Asian stocks opened higher on Friday, with Japan hitting a three-decade high as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States and bet on an economic recovery later in the year.
Futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.48% and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.84%, hitting its highest level since August 1990.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 2.5%.
Hang Seng added 0.9%.
Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%.
SGX Nifty was up 0.6%.
Wall Street tops new highs
Stocks on Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as investors bet a Democrat-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending to help the US economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.73 points, or 0.69%, to 31,041.13, the S&P 500 gained 55.65 points, or 1.48%, to 3,803.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 326.69 points, or 2.56%, to 13,067.48.
