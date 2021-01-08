Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty resume upward march; TCS set to begin earnings season

Phoenix mills up over 5%

The leading retail mall developer has seen sustained recovery in the consumption at its malls since reopening.

Consumption across its retail portfolio came in at ₹13.7 billion in Q3 FY21, up 192% sequentially.

Consumption in December 2020 was steady at approximately ₹5 billion, at the same level as November 2020 and at 70% of December 2019.



