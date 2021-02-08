Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty tops 15k; banks surge

Indian markets likely to surge further

Indian markets are likely to continue their uptrend on Monday following strong performance in Asian equities. SGX Nifty suggests a firm opening of domestic benchmark indices.

On Friday, the Sensex hit 51000-mark while the Nifty also touched 15000 for first time ever. The Nifty ended at 14,924.25 , up28.60 points or 0.19%. The Sensex closed at 50,731.63 up 117.34 points or 0.23%.