Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty tops 15k; banks surge

BSE Midcap up 1.2% View Full Image

All sectoral indices in the green, Nifty Bank up 1.7%

Sensex above 51k led by banks Sensex was 532 points higher at 51,264, while the Nifty was up 1% at 15,065. Banks were the lead gainers, while Bajaj Auto and NTPC lagged.

Sensex, Nifty open at record highs

Sensex at pre-open View Full Image Sensex at pre-open

Sensex, Nifty positive at pre-opening session

Indian markets likely to surge further Indian markets are likely to continue their uptrend on Monday following strong performance in Asian equities. SGX Nifty suggests a firm opening of domestic benchmark indices. On Friday, the Sensex hit 51000-mark while the Nifty also touched 15000 for first time ever. The Nifty ended at 14,924.25 , up28.60 points or 0.19%. The Sensex closed at 50,731.63 up 117.34 points or 0.23%.

Oil prices firm Hopes of a quicker economic revival and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it edged near $60 a barrel. Brent crude and U.S. crude climbed 59 cents each to $59.93 and $0.57.44 respectively.

Asian markets strong Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday on hopes a $1.9 trillion covid-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3% at 717.2 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month. Japan's Nikkei jumped 2% while Australian shares advanced 0.8% led by technology and mining shares. Chinese shares were mildly positive with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.1%.