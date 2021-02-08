Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty tops 15k; banks surge

Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty tops 15k; banks surge2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- Sensex and Nifty opened at record highs following strong performance in Asian equities. Bank Nifty was up 1.5%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Sensex was 532 points higher at 51,264, while the Nifty was up 1% at 15,065. Banks were the lead gainers, while Bajaj Auto and NTPC lagged.
Indian markets are likely to continue their uptrend on Monday following strong performance in Asian equities. SGX Nifty suggests a firm opening of domestic benchmark indices.
On Friday, the Sensex hit 51000-mark while the Nifty also touched 15000 for first time ever. The Nifty ended at 14,924.25 , up28.60 points or 0.19%. The Sensex closed at 50,731.63 up 117.34 points or 0.23%.
Shares of banks, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, BHEL, Britannia, PNB are among stocks that will be in focus today.
Nifty company BPCL will report its December quarter earnings today, while non-Nifty companies that will announce results include Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, Jindal Stainless Hisar, NMDC Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.
Hopes of a quicker economic revival and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it edged near $60 a barrel.
Brent crude and U.S. crude climbed 59 cents each to $59.93 and $0.57.44 respectively.
Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday on hopes a $1.9 trillion covid-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3% at 717.2 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month.
Japan's Nikkei jumped 2% while Australian shares advanced 0.8% led by technology and mining shares. Chinese shares were mildly positive with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.1%.
US markets rose on Friday on hopes of faster economic revival led by successful vaccine rollouts and expectations of a large US pandemic relief package.
On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on stronger-than-expected corporate results in the fourth quarter and as companies were on track to post earnings growth for the first quarter instead of a decline.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.