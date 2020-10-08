Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; TCS in focus

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; TCS in focus1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2020, 08:47 AM IST
- SGX Nifty was 0.5% higher suggesting a firm start for Indian equities. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 304.38 points higher while Nifty settled at 11,738
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
Indian markets seen higher
Indian markets are likely to rise further on Thursday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,878.95, adding 304.38 points or 0.77%. The Nifty settled at 11,738.85, up 76.45 points or 0.66%.
Asia markets up
Asian shares were mostly higher following Wall Street gains on Thursday, as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9%, Hang Seng down 0.7%, Kospi rose 0.3% and Taiwan 0.8%.
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Future Retail, SBI, Wipro, L&T
TCS, Future Retail, SBI, Wipro, L&T are some of the stocks that will be in focus today. 5Paise Capital, GM Breweries and Titagarh Wagon will announce their quarterly earning today.
US markets end higher
US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that at least a partial deal on more fiscal stimulus may happen. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%, S&P 500 gained 1.8%, and Nasdaq Composite added about 2%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.