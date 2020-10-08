Subscribe
Photo: Bloomberg
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; TCS in focus

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • SGX Nifty was 0.5% higher suggesting a firm start for Indian equities. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 304.38 points higher while Nifty settled at 11,738

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

08 Oct 2020, 08:47 AM IST Indian markets seen higher

Indian markets are likely to rise further on Thursday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,878.95, adding 304.38 points or 0.77%. The Nifty settled at 11,738.85, up 76.45 points or 0.66%.

08 Oct 2020, 08:35 AM IST Asia markets up

Asian shares were mostly higher following Wall Street gains on Thursday, as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9%, Hang Seng down 0.7%, Kospi rose 0.3% and Taiwan 0.8%.

08 Oct 2020, 08:18 AM IST Stocks to Watch: TCS, Future Retail, SBI, Wipro, L&T

TCS, Future Retail, SBI, Wipro, L&T are some of the stocks that will be in focus today. 5Paise Capital, GM Breweries and Titagarh Wagon will announce their quarterly earning today.

08 Oct 2020, 08:13 AM IST US markets end higher

US stocks rose on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that at least a partial deal on more fiscal stimulus may happen. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%, S&P 500 gained 1.8%, and Nasdaq Composite added about 2%.

