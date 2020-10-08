Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian shares; TCS in focus

Indian markets seen higher Indian markets are likely to rise further on Thursday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,878.95, adding 304.38 points or 0.77%. The Nifty settled at 11,738.85, up 76.45 points or 0.66%.

Asia markets up Asian shares were mostly higher following Wall Street gains on Thursday, as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9%, Hang Seng down 0.7%, Kospi rose 0.3% and Taiwan 0.8%.