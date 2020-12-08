Market LIVE: Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

Nasdaq closes at record high

he Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of covid-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 148.47 points, or 0.49%, to 30,069.79, the S&P 500 lost 7.16 points, or 0.19%, to 3,691.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.71 points, or 0.45%, to 12,519.95.