The benchmark BSE Sensex ended at 39,728.41, down 1,066.33 points or 2.61% on Thursday.mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks came under pressure in early trade on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over the growing number of covid-19 cases.

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

08 Dec 2020, 08:35 AM IST Asia stocks drift after US retreat

Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as swelling coronavirus infections across the U.S weighed on risk assets overnight. South Korea underperformed and Hong Kong also declined. Equities edged higher in Australia.

Japan's Topix index was little changed.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.

Kospi index lost 1.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.

Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

SGX Nifty dropped 0.4%.

08 Dec 2020, 08:35 AM IST Nasdaq closes at record high

he Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of covid-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 148.47 points, or 0.49%, to 30,069.79, the S&P 500 lost 7.16 points, or 0.19%, to 3,691.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.71 points, or 0.45%, to 12,519.95.

