Market LIVE: Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as swelling coronavirus infections across the U.S weighed on risk assets overnight. South Korea underperformed and Hong Kong also declined. Equities edged higher in Australia.

Nasdaq closes at record high

he Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of covid-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 148.47 points, or 0.49%, to 30,069.79, the S&P 500 lost 7.16 points, or 0.19%, to 3,691.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.71 points, or 0.45%, to 12,519.95.