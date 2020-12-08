Market LIVE: Indian stocks seen under pressure; SGX Nifty in the red

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian stocks came under pressure in early trade on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over the growing number of covid-19 cases.
08 Dec 2020, 08:35 AM ISTAsia stocks drift after US retreat
Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as swelling coronavirus infections across the U.S weighed on risk assets overnight. South Korea underperformed and Hong Kong also declined. Equities edged higher in Australia.
Japan's Topix index was little changed.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.
Kospi index lost 1.3%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.
Shanghai Composite Index was flat.
SGX Nifty dropped 0.4%.
08 Dec 2020, 08:35 AM ISTNasdaq closes at record high
he Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of covid-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 148.47 points, or 0.49%, to 30,069.79, the S&P 500 lost 7.16 points, or 0.19%, to 3,691.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.71 points, or 0.45%, to 12,519.95.